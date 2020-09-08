- Dove
-
Quando
- Dal 08/09/2020 al 21/12/2020
- Tuesday - Saturday 11 am - 1pm, 3 - 6pm or by appointment
-
Prezzo
- Gratis
- Altre Informazioni
Beatrice Burati Anderson Art Space & Gallery is thrilled to present Andrew Huston solo show 'Laguna durante lockdown'. A collection of his works produced during lockdown will be shown together with a documentation of Huston’s collaboration to the project born during lockdown - 'Torno subito (ma meglio) / Back soon (but better)' - curated by Eleonora Sovrani for We are here Venice.
Attendere un istante: stiamo caricando la mappa del posto...