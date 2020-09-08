Sezioni

Andrew Huston solo show 'Laguna durante lockdown'

Giulia

Beatrice Burati Anderson Art Space & Gallery is thrilled to present Andrew Huston solo show 'Laguna durante lockdown'. A collection of his works produced during lockdown will be shown together with a documentation of Huston’s collaboration to the project born during lockdown - 'Torno subito (ma meglio) / Back soon (but better)' - curated by Eleonora Sovrani for We are here Venice.

