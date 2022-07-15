rotate-mobile
Venerdì, 15 Luglio 2022
Basket

Il calendario della 7days Eurocup

Ecco il percorso e le sfide dell'Umana Reyer

Redazione 15 luglio 2022 21:33

Euroleague Basketball ha reso noto il calendario definitivo della 7DAYS Eurocup. Di seguito il percorso dell’Umana Reyer Venezia nel gruppo A.

Round 1.
Martedì 11 ottobre ore 19.15 Ratiopharm Ulm – Umana Reyer

Round 2.
Martedì 18 ottobre ore 20.00 Umana Reyer – Mincidelice JL Bourg en Bresse

Round 3.
Martedì 25 ottobre ore 19.00 U-BT Cluj-Napoca – Umana Reyer

Round 4.
Mercoledì 2 novembre ore 20.15 Umana Reyer – Cedevita Olimpija Ljubljana

Round 5.
Martedì 22 novembre ore 20.00 Umana Reyer – Lietkabelis Panevezys

Round 6.
Martedì 29 novembre ore 20.30 Germani Brescia – Umana Reyer

Round 7.
Martedì 6 dicembre ore 20.00 Umana Reyer – Frutti Extra Bursaspor

Round 8.
Mercoledì 14 dicembre ore 20.30 Joventut Badalona – Umana Reyer

Round 9.
Mercoledì 21 dicembre ore 20.00 Umana Reyer – Prometey Slobozhanske

Round 10.
Mercoledì 11 gennaio ore 20.00 Umana Reyer – Ratiopharm Ulm

Round 11.
Martedì 17 gennaio ore 20.00 Mincidelice JL Bourg en Bresse – Umana Reyer

Round 12.
Martedì 24 gennaio ore 20.00 Umana Reyer – U-BT Cluj-Napoca

Round 13.
Mercoledì 1 febbraio ore 20.00 Cedevita Olimpija Ljubljana – Umana Reyer

Round 14.
Mercoledì 8 febbraio ore 19.00 Lietkabelis Panevezys – Umana Reyer

Round 15.
Mercoledì 8 marzo ore 20.00 Umana Reyer – Germani Brescia

Round 16.
Mercoledì 15 marzo ore 18.00 Frutti Extra Bursaspor – Umana Reyer

Round 17.
Mercoledì 22 marzo ore 20.00 Umana Reyer – Joventut Badalona

Round 18.
Mercoledì 29 marzo ore 18.00 Prometey Slobozhanske

