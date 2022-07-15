Il calendario della 7days Eurocup
Ecco il percorso e le sfide dell'Umana Reyer
Euroleague Basketball ha reso noto il calendario definitivo della 7DAYS Eurocup. Di seguito il percorso dell’Umana Reyer Venezia nel gruppo A.
Round 1.
Martedì 11 ottobre ore 19.15 Ratiopharm Ulm – Umana Reyer
Round 2.
Martedì 18 ottobre ore 20.00 Umana Reyer – Mincidelice JL Bourg en Bresse
Round 3.
Martedì 25 ottobre ore 19.00 U-BT Cluj-Napoca – Umana Reyer
Round 4.
Mercoledì 2 novembre ore 20.15 Umana Reyer – Cedevita Olimpija Ljubljana
Round 5.
Martedì 22 novembre ore 20.00 Umana Reyer – Lietkabelis Panevezys
Round 6.
Martedì 29 novembre ore 20.30 Germani Brescia – Umana Reyer
Round 7.
Martedì 6 dicembre ore 20.00 Umana Reyer – Frutti Extra Bursaspor
Round 8.
Mercoledì 14 dicembre ore 20.30 Joventut Badalona – Umana Reyer
Round 9.
Mercoledì 21 dicembre ore 20.00 Umana Reyer – Prometey Slobozhanske
Round 10.
Mercoledì 11 gennaio ore 20.00 Umana Reyer – Ratiopharm Ulm
Round 11.
Martedì 17 gennaio ore 20.00 Mincidelice JL Bourg en Bresse – Umana Reyer
Round 12.
Martedì 24 gennaio ore 20.00 Umana Reyer – U-BT Cluj-Napoca
Round 13.
Mercoledì 1 febbraio ore 20.00 Cedevita Olimpija Ljubljana – Umana Reyer
Round 14.
Mercoledì 8 febbraio ore 19.00 Lietkabelis Panevezys – Umana Reyer
Round 15.
Mercoledì 8 marzo ore 20.00 Umana Reyer – Germani Brescia
Round 16.
Mercoledì 15 marzo ore 18.00 Frutti Extra Bursaspor – Umana Reyer
Round 17.
Mercoledì 22 marzo ore 20.00 Umana Reyer – Joventut Badalona
Round 18.
Mercoledì 29 marzo ore 18.00 Prometey Slobozhanske